Tfue struggles to compete on European servers during day one of Fortnite Winter Royale 2019

Tfue is trying to make the most of the Fortnite Winter Royale this weekend by competing in every division possible, even if it means playing on European servers. But so far, he hasn’t managed to cash out on part of the tournament’s $15 million prize pool.

After details for the tournament were released by Epic Games, many pros expressed frustration with how the Winter Royale prize pool was divided among seven regions and three divisions across three days. But Epic later clarified that players could compete in multiple regions, making it possible for someone on the East Coast, like Tfue, to play EU games.

Playing on 120 ping, Tfue and his teammate “Scoped” failed to place on EU servers today. But Tfue wasn’t particularly upset with his play. In fact, he believes that part of his team’s failure was due to the format of the tournament rather than just the poor server connection across seas.

“I’m not going to lie,” Tfue said. “This is the absolutely worst fucking format for high ping. Nobody on NA did good on this cup. We would have placed like top 10, I swear if placement was normal points… With this format you can’t cross-play and do well.”

Each day of the Winter Royale will have a different scoring system and today’s highly rewarded winning games. Each team that won a game earned 15 points and each elimination was given one point, making it extremely difficult to place without winning games.

Tomorrow’s point system will reward players on more of a scale with winners getting 13 points in a given game and those placing second or third getting 11. From there, players can get nine points for placing fourth through sixth, with people getting fewer and fewer points the lower they place after that.

Tfue said on stream that he plans to continue playing in each region that he can across all three days of the Winter Royale this weekend.