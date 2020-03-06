Tfue sounds off against skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite

Tfue isn’t happy with the current state of skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite and he said as much in a profanity-laced rant after a Solo match went awry yesterday on stream.

After getting one-pumped by an enemy sitting inside of a build in the top six players of a Solo match, Tfue voiced his ire about skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite—and it was an R-rated display.

“What the fuck are these games, bro?” Tfue said. “Skill-based matchmaking is fucking beat. Like, who the fuck wants to play this dogshit? These kids are literally hiding, like, it’s like what the fuck am I even playing?”

Tfue and many other Fortnite players have sounded off against skill-based matchmaking in the Solo playlist specifically, where seemingly more players are treating it like a sweaty competitive match or the Arena playlist.

“There’s no reason to even play regular Solos anymore,” Tfue said as he queued up for Arena instead. “These kids are legit hiding.”

Fortnite has become an epicenter for players who want to become the next Tfue, a top-earning gamer who competes at the highest level and makes a lot of money. So it should come as no surprise that the game is more competitive than ever.

But is Tfue right? Has the Solo playlist become ruined by skill-based matchmaking or is his view as a content creator skewed because he can’t just stomp casual opponents with ease as much anymore?

One thing is for sure, though: Tfue will most likely continue playing Fortnite and creating content around the game regardless of matchmaking.