Tfue says a player ran away from him in the Fortnite World Cup due to a caster’s comment

Fortnite streamer and professional player Turner “Tfue” Tenney placed 67th in the World Cup Solo Finals last weekend. He scored only seven points and failed several times at getting eliminations in the early game when he landed at The Block, his favorite place to start his matches.

But he says that he missed an opportunity of fighting against another player who landed there at the start of the match thanks to the Fortnite World Cup casters and the event’s audio setup.

“How the World Cup was set up, it’s loud as fuck,” Tfue said. “They have noise-canceling headphones but it’s so fucking loud you can hear the announcers.” He says he went to The Block in a match and saw someone else going there, but he landed near the Legendary chest to have guaranteed better loot than his opponent since there’s only one of those in that area.

“We’re both looting up, and the announcers are blasting in the mic: ‘Tfue at The Block, full shield, a Scar, a Combat Shotgun,’ and all you see is the other kid hitting the wall and him just turn around and leave,” Tfue said. “He heard it. In the middle of hitting the wall, the kid just leaves.”

Tfue didn’t say that the casters’ comment cost him an elimination or a point, but instead focused on criticizing the event’s audio setup. If what he described really happened, it could have played a part in his performance in that match, with him either being harmed by not getting an elimination or being benefited by surviving longer than if the other player eliminated him.

In a best-case scenario, that single elimination point wouldn’t have made any difference for Tfue’s overall performance. He would’ve scored eight points instead, which would bump him up the standings a bit but wouldn’t let him be in top 20, where he could get higher prize money in the Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals.