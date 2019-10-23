Tfue and Ghost Aydan headline tomorrow’s Code Red Fortnite tournament

Two of the best Fortnite players and streamers in the world, Turner “Tfue” Tenney and Aydan Conrad, will be competing in the BoomTV Code Red Fortnite tournament tomorrow with a $20,000 grand prize.

Hosted by Twitch superstar Nicholas “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony, the tournament is a three-series event with 16 duos. The duo with the most eliminations will be crowned the winner.

BoomTV on Twitter Very excited to announce a few special guests that will be joining us tomorrow for our @NickEh30 Fortnite Spotlight $20k Tournament! @Ninja & @aydan @TTfue & @Khanada_TV Stoked to have these legends!

The tournament begins tomorrow at 3pm CT and features some of the best Fortnite players, including “Khanda,” Tfue, and Aydan.

The event will use an open qualifier format. The top-five elimination games are counted and the top two will take two spots. A separate collegiate qualifier grants another spot.

Originally, Mixer streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was set to play with Aydan. But earlier today, Aydan said that his teammate couldn’t play in the tournament and he’s looking for a new partner.

Aydan on Twitter My partner for the $20k Fortnite Spotlight Series won’t make it anymore. So again, I’m on the lookout for a partner. Tournament starts on Thursday at 4 PM EST.

Today, Ninja revealed that he forgot about his trip to Los Angeles. He’ll be gone until Saturday morning and can’t participate in the tournament. Aydan’s new partner is unknown at this time.

Ninja on Twitter So I completely forgot that I have an la trip today so I’ll be gone until Saturday morning. – Hair cut and dye today – adidas shoot tomorrow – meeting with @JeffreeStar about using Killer Merch

The competitors will most likely stream the tournament on their respective channels. The host of the tournament, Nick Eh 30, will stream the event from his Twitch channel.