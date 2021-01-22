Terminator's Sarah Connor and T-800 are live now in Fortnite | Dot Esports

After being leaked earlier today, Epic Games officially revealed that both Sarah Connor and the T-800 from the Terminator series are crossing over into Fortnite.

The duo are the newest Hunters to join the battle royale as limited-time skins that players can grab in the item shop now as part of the Future War Set.

A machine that will never stop.



Sarah Connor and the T-800 are the newest Hunters to arrive on the Island. Grab them in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/l02H66LjTZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 22, 2021

There are two variations of Sarah Connor’s outfit, which include a T-800 Endoskeleton Arm Back Bling and Combat Knife.

For the T-800, players will have a built-in emote that will have your character give the iconic thumbs-up while your hand bursts into flames. You purchase a HK Sky Net Uplink Back Bling and Techno-Grip Axe to finish the look.

Image via Epic Games

The Terminator characters now join DC Comic’s Green Arrow and the Predator as the most recent legendary characters recruited by Agent Jones as he continues to enlist the greatest Hunters across realities.

Both skins are available now, and you can grab both in the Future War Set bundle for 2,800 V-bucks. If you want to buy them separately, Sarah Connor is 1,800 V-bucks, while the T-800 is 1,500, while the Cyberdyne Salute is 300 V-bucks.