Stranger Things prop hints Vecna could be coming to Fortnite

A leaked image showing the grandfather clock from the latest season of Stranger Things suggests the series’ main antagonist could be coming to Fortnite in time for Halloween.

Numerous collaborations have involved the Netflix series in Fortnite over the past few years, with various skins and other cosmetics being available for a limited time.

FORTNITE x STRANGER THINGS (Vecna)???



A random clock was added codenamed "grandfather clock" which is likely a teaser to the one in Stranger Things.. (noticed by @FNLeaksAndInfo) pic.twitter.com/r0rp4Qhg4w — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 4, 2022

It’s still unclear what this collaboration will entail this time around, but there’s a chance Vecna could finally be making an appearance in the game. The update could involve a myriad of different skins from Stranger Things.

In the past, Fortnite players have had the opportunity to enter the island and play as Chief Hopper and the Demogorgon from the series.

None of these past events involved a dedicated game mode or other gameplay-related features/ Instead, they focused solely on shop updates.

Fortnite players will almost certainly get more information as Halloween approaches.