The Storm King LTM temporarily disabled in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnitemares has returned to Fortnite for Halloween this year with a spooky theme and a new LTM called The Storm King.

Players can queue into a match to fight against the Storm King and earn XP toward Fortnitemare challenges that grant rewards, including different event-exclusive items. But you can’t queue into The Storm King right now—it’s been temporarily disabled.

Fortnite on Twitter Fortnitemares returns with a vengeance! The Storm King has awakened. Squad up and face him in the new LTM. Want more? Play Gun Fright, the new community made game and earn free rewards by completing challenges. Read more: https://t.co/HuDV63qrRk https://t.co/4BHxVcNZml

The official Fortnite Status Twitter announced that the new LTM has been temporarily disabled while Epic Games tries to “resolve an issue.”

Fortnite Status on Twitter The Storm King LTM has been temporarily disabled while we resolve an issue. We’ll provide an update when it has returned.

A bunch of players have been trying to join the LTM to earn the Storm Sail Umbrella, which was being rewarded to everybody who successfully defeated the Storm King.

Image via Epic Games

Other challenges for Fortnitemares can only be completed by playing the LTM, but Epic has promised to keep fans updated as soon as the mode becomes available again.