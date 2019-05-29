How to complete the “Spray an Ice Cream Truck” Fortnite Downtown Drop challenge

We’re reaching the end of the Fortnite: Battle Royale Downtown Drop LTM, which means there are only a few more challenges and rewards left before the mode disappears from the rotation.

Over the past few days, Epic Games has released a bunch of new challenges so players can unlock unique sprays and Back Bling skateboard items. And today is no exception.

One of the last Downtown Drop challenges asks players to “spray an ice cream truck,” which is far easier than some of the “find Jonesy” challenges that players have been tasked with recently.

There’s only one ice cream truck on the entire map and it’s in the center of the third slide area. Just position yourself in the middle and land in front of it while going down to keep yourself steady.

You then just need to use any spray on the car and you’ll be finished with today’s task. You’ll then unlock a brand-new Back Bling style for your skateboard to add to your ever-growing collection.