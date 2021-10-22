Spacefarer Ariana Grande outfit now available in Fortnite - Dot Esports

Fortnite’s collaboration with pop star Ariana Grande continues with yet another outfit inspired by her being added to the game today.

Available in the Fortnite store today is Spacefarer Ariana Grande, a distinctly different skin to the Ariana Grande icon series skin that joined the game back in August. This new look sees the popstar don a spacesuit that can change colors and even its complete structure thanks to the different styles available to unlock with this new skin.

She’ll teach you love, patience, and how to take down some Cube Monsters.



Spacefarer @arianagrande and Spooky Smallz have arrived. pic.twitter.com/SC5Zrq11ZX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 22, 2021

With one of these styles, Ariana’s entire outfit changes appearance, and not just that, her harvesting tool, glider, and back bling all do the same. This new look is much darker than the traditional appearance of the skin.

This new skin is available for 2,000 V-Bucks or in a bundle with a harvesting tool, glider, back bling, and emote for 2,500. Also available separate from the bundle is different back bling called the Spooky Smallz, which looks to be a Halloween-themed cosmetic.

If you missed out on the original Ariana Grande cosmetics back in August, you’re in luck; they are all back in the store again. This includes the Icon series skin, Sweetener Sailshards glider, and 7 Rings Smasher harvesting tool.

If you’re a fan of Ariana Grande or simply a Fortnite player who likes to collect everything then don’t miss your opportunity to get these skins as it isn’t clear when the chance will arise again.