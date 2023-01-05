Some Fortnite players think the Chapter 4 weekly quest system is a ‘Slap in the face’

Fortnite has been around for over five years now and Epic Games is consistently changing its systems to optimize the battle pass and the ways players earn experience. Some of these changes are better received than others, with one of the more recent changes even becoming an issue for players who are only able to log in a handful of times per season.

At the start of Chapter Four this past December, Epic changed the way that it did weekly quests. These are challenges that reward experience, with a new batch being added every seven days. In the past, this manifested as a full list of quests that players could complete at any time during the season. However, it’s been replaced in Chapter Four with a rotating set of limited-time quests, much to the dismay of players.

One user took to Reddit to share an image showing their displeasure, calling this new weekly quest system a “Slap” in the face, using the new consumable this season to make their point.

This has likely made fans upset because of the increased time that this will require them to devote to Fortnite in order to get all of the weekly quest experience available. Whereas in the previous system, players could log in each week if they wanted, they also could come back at any time and complete the quests from a week prior. Now, players must log in before Tuesday morning each week to complete the previous week’s quests.

Epic’s motivation here could be to draw in players on a returning basis, with the idea that players have to log in each week. This will boost the number of players in the game each week instead of players logging in a couple of times throughout the season and completing the quests in bulk. If players want their battle pass experience, they’ll need to log in every week when the quests reset.

It’s a frustrating change that will likely impact how players earn experience this season. Those who hope to reach the top levels of the battle pass will likely be returning back to Fortnite every week.