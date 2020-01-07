Snow begins to melt in Fortnite

Epic Games is getting ready to say goodbye to the winter season in Fortnite. The snow has started to melt today.

Winterfest, the 2019 Christmas event that offered over two weeks of exclusive rewards to celebrate the holidays, officially ended at 8am CT on Jan. 7.

Popular Fortnite data miner HypeX first reported that the snow began to melt near Slurpy Swamp. That was easily confirmed by checking the battle royale’s mini-map.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It seems like the snow will slowly melt over the next couple of days and the Fortnite Chapter Two map will return back to normal.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The next season of Fortnite is expected to begin in February, so fans have some time to finish their challenges and prepare for the next wave of changes to the popular game.