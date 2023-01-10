Seeing ‘Checking Epic Services Queue’ error in Fortnite? Here’s what to do

There are some simple steps you can take to try to fix this error and play Fortnite.

The Fortnite message “Checking Epic Services Queue” pops up for console and PC players whenever players are trying to log in to the game. It’s not an error message, typically, but if the message remains on your screen for longer than 20 seconds, there might be something wrong with your game or with the Epic Games servers.

Players come across this error mostly after Epic takes down the Fortnite servers to roll out a new update or whenever there’s a big spike of players attempting to log in and play the battle royale. Whenever you keep stumbling upon the “Checking Epic Services Queue” message, it means that you’ll not be able to play the game at that current time, unless you try some steps.

How to fix “Checking Epic Services Queue” error in Fortnite

Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do when you can’t access Fortnite because of the “Checking Epic Services Queue” error. All you can really do is restart your PC or Xbox/PlayStation, check if your internet is working perfectly fine, and reboot Fortnite. If everything is working fine on your end and you can’t still play the game, the issue might be on Epic’s servers.

Here’s what you can do to fix this error if the servers are working.

Check if your internet is working. If it’s not, you can reset your modem. If you’re still experiencing connection problems after this, it’s best to contact your internet service provider.

After you ensure your internet is running but you’re still having trouble playing Fortnite, close out the application on your console or simply quit the game if you’re playing on PC.

Restart your console or PC and try to once again log into Fortnite. You’ll be able to play if the problem was on your end somehow.

Should you keep seeing the “Checking Epic Services Queue” message for longer than 20 seconds, you might want to check Fortnite and Epic’s social accounts to see if a server outage is in place, which prevents players from playing the game. If that is happening, all you can do is wait for the devs to fix the issue.