Where to “search between a rotary phone, a fork-knife, and a hilltop house” for Fortnite’s season X challenge

Players who finish all of the Fortnite: Battle Royale Blockbuster Normal challenges from week five will unlock the extra Prestige set. These additional seven challenges are very similar to the Normal ones, except they’re supposed to be a bit more difficult than the others.

In the Normal set, players will need to do a “search between” challenge that’s easy. But the Prestige set has a more difficult one. The hints aren’t difficult, but the exact area where players must find the Battle Star to complete the challenge isn’t as clear as in the Normal one.

You must “search between a rotary phone, a fork-knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters.” If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a few seasons already, you must remember at least two of these items from previous seasons, especially the rotary phone at the snow biome. It’s on top of the first snowy hill west of Fatal Fields and it’s huge.

The fork-knife is the underground area shaped like a fork and a knife northwest of Fatal Fields where you can find plenty of rocks to farm. The last location, the hilltop house, is on the hill northwest of Fatal Fields, to the left of the fork-knife area.

The center of the triangle formed by these three objects is next to an area full of trees. There’s nothing special marking an area where the star is probably located, but we’ve marked the most likely location on the map below so you know where to search for it.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you collect the star, you can go back to the lobby to get the next reward from the Blockbuster Prestige set.