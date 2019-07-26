Scores and standings for the Fortnite World Cup Pro-Am

Celebrities are teaming up with Fortnite personalities and pros for the third Celebrity Pro-Am during day one of the battle royale’s World Cup today. Winners will take home a portion of the tournament’s $3 million prize pool for their charity of choice.

There are 50 teams competing at the tournament, including 2018 champions Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and American DJ Marshmello, as well as the winners of the Summer Block Party Celebrity Pro-Am, Karim “Airwaks” Benghalia and American producer RL Grime.

Format

Teams are in a race to collect points over the course of four games by racking up eliminations and placing in the top 15 of every match. At the end of each round, points are awarded based on the following criteria.

First place: 10 points

Second to fifth place: Seven points

Sixth to 10th place: Five points

11th to 15th place: Three points

Standings

We will update this section as results come in.