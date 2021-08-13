Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy skin now available in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite players have already been treated with the addition of multiple new skins in August, but another movie star has joined the mix. This time, it’s none other than Ryan Reynolds’ Dude character from his upcoming film Free Guy.

Dude is now available in the item shop and will cost 1,200 V-Bucks to purchase. Along with the skin, you can also earn yourself a new emote “Good Guy” by completing challenges around the island.

We could always use a bit more kindness on the Island so Guy from @Freeguymovie has stopped in with a few tasks to do.



Complete quests to earn the new Good Guy Emote!



🔗: https://t.co/cPH0R5DQta pic.twitter.com/S10xk58p6q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 12, 2021

Free Guy will hit theaters tomorrow on Aug. 13 and follows its main character Guy, who has discovered he’s an NPC inside a video game. With its unique premise, Fortnite is the perfect place to promote the film with the addition of this new cosmetic content.

This skin isn’t the only movie-inspired cosmetic that has been released this month. Last week we saw The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport added to the game as well as a new variant for Harley Quinn to celebrate the release of the DC film to cinemas and HBO Max.

According to Fortnite dataminers we could be receiving more movie skins later in the month with files for a Tyler Rake skin modeled after the character from Netflix’s 2020 film Extraction were unearthed in the game earlier today.

If you want to add the Dude skin to your collection, we suggest you act fast since it will only be available in the store for a limited time.