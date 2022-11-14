Rocket League’s Octane may be coming to Fortnite

Fortnite developer Epic Games has proven itself to be a savvy deal maker in recent years, be it with the constant collaborations in its battle royale or the free games and exclusive titles on its digital storefront. Rocket League is one of the games that uses Epic’s online services, and now it seems it’ll be getting its own spot inside Fortnite’s battle royale.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, both Fortnite and Rocket League posted a teaser video on Twitter today showing their vehicles being “rifted.” In the past, this meant that items or characters from other worlds would be coming to Fortnite. With the Octane vehicle already in the game, this could mean that it will be joining the battle royale soon.

From Champions Field to the Island… 11.15.2022 pic.twitter.com/PyQtCHZrpg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 14, 2022

This, paired with the mention that the car will be coming to “the Island,” lends a little more credence to this theory. With the update scheduled for early tomorrow morning, many players may wake up with the new vehicle in the battle royale.

The Octane vehicle recently gained recognition in Fortnite when it was added to Creative a couple of updates ago. It looks and functions very similarly to the one in Rocket League, including a boost and a wall-climbing ability. It’s unclear how useful the latter will be on the Island if it’s coming, but the boost is similar to many vehicles already in the game.

Tomorrow will be the second-to-last update before the Chapter Three finale and will likely include some of the teasers surrounding the event. Whether or not it brings the Octane to the Island is yet to be seen, but it would be a welcome addition to the game.