Rocket League is coming to Fortnite Creative

Epic Games is attempting to build an online service that can be used by a variety of different multiplayer games like Rocket League and Fortnite. In recent months, the company also acquired Fall Guys in an attempt to further grow its reach. This ownership of the online service gives Epic more opportunities to implement crossovers for its different games.

As first reported by various Fortnite data miners and confirmed by Epic, Rocket League is coming to Fortnite as soon as tomorrow’s update. Twitter users iFireMonkey and HYPEX shared images of what looks like a car from Rocket League made using Fortnite‘s engine. These vehicles are set to be released with the v22.10 update tomorrow, which has been confirmed by Epic’s Fortnite Creative Twitter account.

The Rocket League Octane Spawner device arrives tomorrow in the v22.10 update in Creative 🔥



– A lightweight vehicle made for defying gravity with its rocket boosting, jumping, and aerial capabilities. You can even use this vehicle to wall drive, similarly to the Rocket League pic.twitter.com/JDf7gVXDDW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 3, 2022

This will likely allow users to create their own custom race tracks and Rocket League-inspired maps. There are already many in the community making jokes about how these new assets will allow players to create their own version of Rocket League, with no need for the original.

The car is said to have sticky tires, which will allow drivers to scale the sides of vertical surfaces before making them fall after a few seconds. This is similar to Rocket League, where players can drive up vertical surfaces for as long as they can keep the momentum. The boost item will supposedly allow players to even speed across the water, which isn’t currently a feature in the game.

Notes about the Octane Vehicle:



– This vehicle has Sticky Wheels, which allow a player to drive up vertical surfaces. Players will become unstuck from an upside-down surface after a few seconds.

– The Octane can also float and use Boost to propel the vehicle across water. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 3, 2022

While these additions likely won’t be that comprehensive, it’s intriguing that Epic would want to add some of the trademark features from Rocket League. Seeing as players have been creating lots of Rocket League-inspired modes in the last year, perhaps Epic has seen fit to give players more tools in making those maps a little closer to the real thing.

For those Rocket League players that have held off on playing Fortnite so far, this may be just enough to convince them to give some of the game’s Creative maps a try.

This exciting new vehicle and nitrous spawner are likely to help make some amazing maps in Fortnite Creative.