Resident Evil's Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are now available in Fortnite - Dot Esports

Maybe they won't have such a hard time with zombies this time around.

Capcom and Epic Games are back at it again with another crossover—this time bringing a new tinge of horror into Fortnite via the world of Resident Evil.

Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are making the jump to the battle royale, with the iconic characters bringing multiple looks that represent different portions of their zombie-entrenched journeys.

Both Resident Evil OGs are available as individual purchases or as part of the new S.T.A.R.S. Team Set bundle right now in the Fortnite Item Shop. And, even if you just purchase either Chris or Jill, you will get access to their alternate outfits.

Image via Epic Games

Chris Redfield, everyone’s favorite boulder puncher, comes with his classic Resident Evil 5 look and his alt Hound Wolf Squad Style, which looks more similar to his appearance in Resident Evil Village. Likewise, Jill has her original look and an updated Raccoon City Style outfit that pulls from the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Image via Epic Games

Also included in the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set is a Green Herb Back Bling, with alternate Red Herb and Blue Herb Styles, and the typewriter-like Saving Keystrokes Back Bling. You can grab the HOT DOGGER Pickaxe, an Umbrella-developed anti-bioweapon knife, and the Stun Rod Pickaxe too.

Epic Games has also added in a nice nod to the Umbrella Corporation with the new Brolly Stroll Emote, and a new Survival Loading Screen brings Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine directly into the zombified world of Fortnite as the latest members of the Gaming Legends Series.