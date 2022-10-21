Rare Fortnite pickaxe returns after 3 years

Bottom Feeder is an epic quality pickaxe in Fortnite that first saw the light of day with Chapter one, season one. This epic harvesting tool made a return with Fortnite Fishing Frenzy, which lasted from Nov. 22, 2019, through Nov. 24, 2019. After being vaulted for nearly three years, Bottom Feeder is returning to the game.

Bottom Feeder is one of the rarest harvesting tools you can get your hands in Fortnite since it has only made 15 appearances, according to Fortnite Wiki. The second reason why this pickaxe is so rare is that we haven’t seen it make an appearance for three long years.

If you’re one of the avid Fortnite collectors and still didn’t manage to get your hands on this rare piece of equipment, you can find it now in the item shop. This “From the murky depths” pickaxe will cost you 1,500 VBucks.

Other rare Fortnite pickaxes that have yet to make an appearance in the item shop this year are Drumbeat, Armature, Pot o’ Gold, AC/DC, Raider’s Revenge, Tooth Pick, High Seas, Flimsie Flail, and Empire Axe.

Although it’s highly unlikely Epic Games will unvault other rare pickaxes by the end of the year, it’s always good to check the item shop every couple of days not to miss similar rare items coming back.