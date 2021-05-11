Race Manager device introduced in Fortnite Creative v16.40 update | Dot Esports

Epic Games released the v16.40 update for Fortnite Creative today, giving players the ability to create racing games with the Race Manager device.



The Race Manager device comes after Epic added Joyride vehicles and the Race Checkpoint device in its v16.20 update in April. The new tool allows players to track and display the number of completed laps, race times, and their best time. The Race Manager device also gives players the ability to create new game types such as Time Trials and multiplayer circuit-style tournaments, according to the devs.



Aside from the Race Manager device, the v16.40 update for Fortnite Creative brings new summer-themed content in which creators can play with boats or use the Fishing Zone and the Surfboard, a completely new item. You can create boat races, a fishing competition, or a surfboard trick course.



The v16.40 Creative update also includes some gameplay, island, item, and UI bug fixes, which you can read more about below:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players were not able to rapidly edit with a blueprint out.

Island

Made a material adjustment to all Grid Islands to improve the visual clarity of grid lines and surface area. The new flat material has less noise compared to the older concrete material and projects less light reflections.

Removed the older Flat Grid Hub, Floating Island Hub, and Grassy Hill Hub from the Island Create Menu since we have shifted to a new hub and portal layout.|

Device and items

Fixed an issue where the Health Powerup device did not fully drop to the floor when enlarged.

Fixed an issue where the Baller’s Grappler pulled vehicles towards the Baller instead of the other way round.

UI