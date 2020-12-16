PS4 and PS5 exclusive Fortnite tournament to take place this week | Dot Esports

Epic Games has partnered with Sony to bring PS4 and PS5 users an exclusive Fortnite tournament called the Generations Cup, Epic announced today. Players will compete for a new PS5 console, an Indigo Kuno outfit, and an Indigo Kama back bling.

The tournament is open for players of all skill levels but only available for PlayStation console users. It will take place on Dec. 18. There will only be one winner per region, too.

Mark your calendars for Dec 18 and get ready for the Fortnite Generations Cup – Only on PlayStation!



Compete for a chance to earn a new Outfit and for top players, a PlayStation 5.



Read about it here: https://t.co/RSlvcRcEqB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2020

The Generations Cup is a Solo tournament and will be separated into seven regions. Here are the times by region at which the Generations Cup will happen on Dec. 18:

OCE: 1am to 4am CT

1am to 4am CT ASIA: 3am to 6am CT

3am to 6am CT ME: 8am to 11pm CT

8am to 11pm CT EU: 11am to 2pm CT

11am to 2pm CT BR: 3pm to 7pm CT

3pm to 7pm CT NAE: 5pm to 8pm CT

5pm to 8pm CT NAW: 8pm to 11pm CT

Each region’s times can be found in-game under the Compete Tab as well.

Players must have two-factor authentication enabled on their Epic account and have an account level of 30 to participate. If you’re interested in participating in the Fortnite Generations Cup, you can find more information on the event’s website.