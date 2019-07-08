PlayStation reveals 5 new exclusive Fortnite bundles

PlayStation has unveiled five new Fortnite: Battle Royale bundles that will pair an exclusive Fortnite content pack with a PlayStation console or accessory—and they’re going to be released very soon.

The bundles don’t include any exclusive console or accessory designs, but they do feature a code for the exclusive Neo Versa pack for Fortnite. The content pack isn’t available from any other platform and is exclusive to these bundles. That doesn’t stop people from re-selling codes on third-party marketplaces, however.

Image via PlayStation

The Neo Versa pack includes an Epic rarity Neo Versa outfit, Epic rarity Neo Phrenzy back bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks. You’ll be able to get a code to redeem this pack alongside a range of five bundles.

PlayStation is offering this bundle with a regular PlayStation 4 combo, a regular PS4 with two DualShock controllers, a PlayStation 4 Pro, a regular DualShock 4 controller, or PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset. All of those bundles have a spectrum of prices, with the cheapest being the DualShock 4 controller.

Prices remain unconfirmed, but the previous PlayStation exclusive Fortnite bundle was the Royale Bomber with the controller and cosmetic pack, which cost around $59.99.

Now that there are up to five different ways to get the Neo Versa pack, it remains highly likely that resellers will be advertising the product shortly. Players should be wary of buying from third-party sellers, however.

The bundles have a range of release dates depending on the region, which you can check on the PlayStation Blog. There’s no word yet on a release date for the United States and Canada.