Players who pre-order Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Epic Games will receive free Fortnite glider

Fortnite and Gearbox announce a crossover for players who pre-purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store.

The upcoming Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has revealed more info about its content plans post-launch. The season pass trailer reveals that the Wonderlands will receive four DLC packs after release.

Additionally, Fortnite is offering an exclusive for those who pre-order the upcoming game. Players who buy Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will now access a unique glider in Fortnite. The Diamond Pony Glider is a white horse that players will stand on to find the best spot to land.

Roll out the rainbow carpet because the smartest, prettiest, perfectest ruler that ever lived: 👑QUEEN BUTT STALLION 👑 IS CONFIRMED FOR @FortniteGame!!!



get your 💎 DIAMOND PONY GLIDER 💎 with any version of #TinyTinasWonderlands on @EpicGames 👀https://t.co/2adF4dBjSU pic.twitter.com/u6CJNupy3b — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) March 9, 2022

Players should note that they only have about two weeks, until March 25 at 10:59pm CT, to pre-purchase the game and be eligible for the mount. The Diamond Pony will be available in the Fortnite shop starting April 1 at 7pm CT.

Once you purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll have access to the glider on each device you play Fortnite on. Just make sure that your device is connected to the same Epic Games account.

If a player has already purchased the glider in-game but purchases Wonderlands at a later date, they will be given 1,200 V-Bucks instead. Players who refund the game will also lose access to the glider in Fortnite.

In addition to the glider in Fortnite, players who pre-order Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will receive the Golden Hero Armor Pack. This pack gives players two golden armor themes that will make them look a little more regal on the battlefield.

Players have until Tiny Tina Wonderlands releases to pre-order the game and receive the Diamond Pony glider in Fortnite.