Players are reporting issues with Epic Games Store after The End event

After The End event in Fortnite, several players are reporting issues with the Epic Games Store across multiple regions.

There are more than 2,000 reports. The issues mainly reside in Europe and along the East Coast in the United States. Eight-four percent of people are reporting issues with the log-in service while another 7 percent are saying their issues have to do with server connection and downloads, according to DownDetector.

Screengrab via DownDetector

These issues may be due to the high volume of players trying to play Fortnite. The game isn’t loading for anyone at the moment, so this can be the cause of these issues.

Fortnite is currently in a state of limbo. There is a black-hole shown in the center of the screen when players want to launch the game, and Fortnite’s social media has gone completely dark following the even.

Although it is unclear when these issues will be fixed, it will most likely be soon since Epic Games wants to continue the hype after a spectacular event.