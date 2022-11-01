Pickle Rick is now a back bling in Fortnite

Fortnite is having a busy month, with the introduction of Fortnitemares and the chrome that continues to spread across the island. During Fortnitemares, Epic Games surprised fans by bringing back the old Rick and Morty Item Shop cosmetics and introduced two new sets as well. But it appears Epic had one more Rick and Morty cosmetic waiting until after Fortnitemares.

The Zero Build Horde Rush mode was also brought back during the Fortnitemares event, allowing players to play round-based fights against the undead. The mode will still be around until Nov. 15, and players who complete eight of the new Horde Rush quests will unlock the Pickle Rick back bling. Players will likely remember the character from the highly meme’d episode of the same name.

Data miner iFireMonkey posted a list of the challenges on Twitter shortly after downtime and they include:

Eliminate Cube Monsters

Open chests in Horde Rush

Collect score multipliers

Eliminate ranged Cube Monsters with Sideways weapons

Earn a 50-KO streak

Get headshots on Cube Monsters in a single match

Deal melee damage to Cube Monster spawners

Earn 2,000,000 combined team points

Earn a team score of at least 350,000 in a single match

Eliminate poison or exploding Cube Monsters from at least 15 meters away

Deal damage to Cube Monsters

The Horde Rush quests will be available for as long as the game mode is around. It should be noted that players won’t have to complete the quests to get the Pickle Rick back bling because it will come to the shop at a later date. Players who aren’t able to earn it through the Horde Rush game mode will be able to purchase it then.

While the quests haven’t been released yet, they will likely ask you to defeat a certain number of enemies or last a certain number of rounds in the mode. This is how quests have worked for past LTMs, asking players to complete mode-specific objectives. Whatever the quests, players will need to complete several before they can unlock the funniest back bling this game has ever seen.