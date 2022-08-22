Patrick Mahomes rushes his way into the Fortnite Icon Series

Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes is joining the Fortnite Icon Series.

Fortnite’s Icon Series, one of the rarest sets of cosmetics in the battle royale, immortalizes distinct celebrities, artists, and streamers by designing skins in their image. Since Epic Games meticulously selects the most Icon Series-worthy individuals that left a mark on the industry, being selected is no joke.

And today, a new member of the Icon Series was officially revealed in star NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Even though Mahomes previously hinted at his collaboration with Epic on his Instagram by sharing a photograph of the dual pickaxes, Epic just announced today, in an official trailer, that Mahomes will be joining the Fortnite Icon Series.

Patrick Mahomes Joins the Icon Series – Trailer. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fYHVOgsLzd — Fortnite News ⛱️ (@FortniteBR) August 22, 2022

The cosmetics featured with Mahomes will be the Patrick Mahomes outfit, Gridiron Gladiator back bling, Snap Axes pickaxe, and an emote. On top of that, Epic will release several uniquely-designed outfits for Mahomes that are simply stunning.

Naturally, Epic will release a Patrick Mohames bundle that will include all of the essential Mahomes-themed cosmetics. But the official price of these items in V-Bucks is still a mystery. Epic should reveal the price soon, however, so fans can prepare their wallets.

Mahomes will hit Fortnite’s battling grounds on Aug. 25. NFL fans, on the other hand, can watch Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs start their 2022 regular season with an away game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.