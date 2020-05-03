Lightsabers are back in Fortnite for a limited time | Dot Esports

These are dark times in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Epic Games has added the Star Wars Lightsabers back into the game for a limited time beginning today.

The announcement, which ties in with Star Wars Day on May 4, will see the Star Wars skins also return to the stores for anyone who missed out on them last year. These skins include Rey, Kylo Ren, and more collectibles.

Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time!



Lightsabers will once again spawn around the map and if you are lucky to find one, you will be able to deflect all oncoming frontal fire with ease and strike opponents down where they stand so long as you get close.

They aren’t as powerful as the far more-hated Infinity Sword, but there will still be a large section of the community looking to see these items leave sooner rather than later.

The items will only be in the game for a limited time.