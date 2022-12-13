The first signs of winter are here—cold weather, a warm tea in your hands, Christmas decorations, and the first snow of the year. For Fortnite players, this means one thing and one thing only—Winterfest.

With the Winterfest 2022 update, Epic Games is shipping 14 presents just for you, 17 free items, and tons of Christmas-themed quests you can complete from Dec. 13 to Jan. 3, 2023. On top of all of this, we’re witnessing the return of Winterfest weapons and a variety of “Winterfest Wonderland” islands.

So let’s take a look at how will Winterfest look this year in Fortnite.

Free presents for everyone

The first feature coming with Winterfest 2022 is the Winterfest Lodge. There, you can find the fatigued winter fairy Snowdancer, Sled Ready Guff, and the familiar Cozy Knit Jonesy.

From Dec. 13 at 8:15am CT, you can head to the Winterfest Lodge and unwrap a present for 14 days straight. In total, there are 17 items in total, including two outfits, two gliders, two wraps, three lobby tracks, three sprays, plus a backbling, pickaxe, contrail, emote, and emoticon. Luckily, all of these items will be free. The most memorable free outfits this Winterfest will be Arctic Adeline Outfit and Sled Ready Guff Outfit.

To reach the Cozy Lodge during Winterfest 2022, you need to go to the snowflake tab in the Lobby. In case you miss a day during the Winterfest giveaway, return any time before the end of Winterfest and open your presents.

More free skins

All Fortnite players that log into the game from the Epic Games Launcher during Winterfest will get the new Guff Gringle outfit for free. Remember, you still need to redeem your skin so you need to go to the Item Shop and redeem Guff Gringle.

Recruit a friend and get even more free cosmetics

Fortnite Crew subscribers can, during Winterfest 2022, recruit a new friend to Fortnite and get Chill-la-la-Llama back bling. This unique back bling is constantly cold and it will sneeze each time you eliminate a player or open a chest.

Spread the joy for a free emote

If you play Fortnite with five different friends during Winterfest 2022 in any game mode, you’ll get the Curling Iron emote. Bear in mind that you won’t get your prize immediately, but rather the reward granting starts on Jan. 6, 2023.

Unvaulted Christmas-themed weapons

With the return of Winterfest to the island, Christmas-themed weapons are making their way back to the island. So, during Winterfest 2022, you can launch snowballs with Snowball Launchers and throw down Holiday Presents to open Christmas presents and find prime loot.

Besides, Sgt. Winter is coming back with Winterfest 2022, and the NPC will patrol the island on his big rig and throw Holiday Presents.

Winterfest Callout islands

During the Winterfest Callout, Epic invited Fortnite players to design new Christmasy experiences to be featured in Winterfest 2022. After a careful selection process, the Fortnite team chose a couple of island designs that will be on display from Dec. 13, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023.

Winterfest Item Shop

With the beginning of Winterfest on Dec. 13, new and returning winter skins will be featured in the Item Shop with the most memorable being Snowdancer and Cozy Knit Jonesy.

Aside from that, you can find Winterfest-themed quests in your quest log. There will be two separate sets of weekly Winterfest quests. The first round of quests will be available from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, and the second round of Winterfest quests will run from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27.

Battle Royale Reality Augments update

Starting with Dec. 13, Reality Augments that your teammates have a higher chance to appear in your selection of Reality Augments.

Battle Royale Chapter Four, season one Super Level Styles

Other than regular Winterfest skins, you can find bonus styles for Chapter Four, season one battle pass rewards. The rewards will be only available if you leveled up your battle pass past level 100.

Besides that, you can find the super level styles when you reach at least level 125 in your Chapter Four, season one battle pass. Then, you can start unlocking the Elysian, Aeon, and Halcyon styles for the Helsie, Selene, Ageless, Dusty, and Massai outfits.