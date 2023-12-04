No, Fortnite isn’t adding sex following Cult of the Lamb’s viral marketing campaign

Fortnite has shut down the hopes of some thirsty fans who posted memes about wanting to see sex added into the upcoming game mode Fortnite Festival, following the trend set by Cult of the Lamb.

“Can’t believe we need to post this but – there’s no ‘sex’ in Fortnite Festival,” the official game mode X account wrote on Dec. 3. “Our PEGI ratings descriptor refers to sexual references in lyrical content.”

Lyrics will be the only NSFW component of the game mode. Image via Epic Games

The account bio reads that the game mode’s ESRB rating will be Teen, which corresponds to ages 13 and above. Fortnite‘s general ESRB rating is E, for “Everyone.”

Players could have speculated that a higher rating for the Festival game mode would refer to some explicit content being added, and more joked about the developer adding sex to the game like Cult of the Lamb will be doing as part of a viral marketing campaign, which has stirred many reactions throughout social media over the last few weeks. We couldn’t find such rumors on social media, though.

The tweet did help to keep Massive Monster’s viral trend going, though. Only two hours after Fortnite Festival’s tweet, a response was posted on the Cult of the Lamb account: “More like dropping in boring town,” it joked as a quote to the tweet. It added that it wanted to see a “Rizz Lamb” skin being added to the game, to which Fortnite gave a fun answer, saying: “We can’t all be cult leaders, Rizz Lamb.”

The jest has stirred numerous reactions throughout social media, as the Cult of the Lamb account is still seeing a steady rise in followers since its viral campaign started.

Meanwhile, the Fortnite Festival game mode’s launch, which will feature a performance with The Weeknd, is set for Dec. 9. The mode will be entirely focused on music, with players being able to perform on stage and play music with their favorite artists. But there’s still more fans will discover when it launches, as most of its gameplay mechanics are shrouded in mystery.