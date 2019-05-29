Ninja says Burst SMG will change the Fortnite meta

Fortnite star streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins thinks the new Burst SMG added in today’s v9.10 Content Update is stronger than it seems.

He was livestreaming this morning and got an elimination on an opponent while using the gun mid-range. He fired two bursts on a wall an opponent was using to hide, and the second burst destroyed the wall while also hitting his opponent to deal 24 damage and take them down.



“That’s what the gun is good for,” Ninja said. “That bleedthrough.”



Ninja on the Burst SMG Clip of Ninja Playing Fortnite – Clipped by JollyJ

Ninja is referring to the weapon’s capability of shooting so fast that the last bullets of its burst can hit an opponent behind a wall before they can replace that structure even with turbo build on. Other players have already found you can use this strategically against players with high latency to slowly take them down behind a wall. If they’re not protecting themselves with stairs, you’re likely hitting one of the bullets of your burst.



“Apparently there are people upset about this gun being in the game,” Ninja said. “I think this gun is going to change the meta hard already. The gun, the damage, the bullets will push through someone’s wall.”



He compared this effect to what players could do with the Burst Assault Rifles before Epic vaulted them, disabling these guns in default game modes. They fired three bullets per burst instead of four, which made it harder to set up that play in comparison to the setup for the Burst SMG.



Ninja used the Burst SMG in a few matches after that, but a few times he switched it for the Drum Gun, which is an automatic single-shot submachine gun.



The upcoming Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers next weekend might prove if Ninja is right about the meta-changing capabilities of the new Burst SMG.