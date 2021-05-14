Ninja claims he once made $5 million in a month from Fortnite Support-A-Creator Code | Dot Esports

Since Fortnite’s release in 2017, Ninja has remained as one of the top streamers in the world. And according to him, his status helped him rake in a lot of money with the game’s Support-A-Creator Code.

During his first Fortnite stream in a while, Ninja claimed that he once made $5 million in a month using the code program, which helps creators earn 5 percent of supporters' in-game purchases. At his peak, Ninja had thousands and thousands of viewers, and had become arguably the most well-known gamer in the world.

"I think the most I've ever made in a month off the creator code was like $5 mil," Ninja said. "I'm not joking."

Until recently, Ninja owned the record for most concurrent Twitch subscribers with more than 269,000 subs in April 2018. Back then, Ninja also broke the platform's concurrent viewership record for an individual when he, Drake, and NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster played Fortnite together and garnered more than 600,000 viewers.

After a short-lived run with Mixer, which reportedly included an initial $50 million exclusivity deal and a $30 million buyout when the site shut down, Ninja returned to Twitch. He now has more than 4,000 subscribers despite streaming only a few times in the last few weeks.

It remains to be seen if Ninja will continue to play Fortnite on stream more, but it could be a lucrative decision if he chooses to do so.