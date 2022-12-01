NFL Zone coming to Fortnite with unique minigames and team-inspired maps

While Fortnite started as a standard take on the emerging battle royale trend, it has quickly evolved into a platform for any player to host their own games. Throughout the last four years, Epic Games has allowed players to create all kinds of maps and mini-games through its Creative mode. Now, it seems the NFL is once again hosting its own map in the game.

The goal of this new map is to allow fans of the NFL to have a place in the metaverse as well as introduce existing Fortnite players to the NFL brand. This map is set to be a persistent and dynamic experience, changing as the season continues. There will be a handful of mini-games for players to enjoy, including an AFC vs. NFC-inspired playoff.

Image via Epic Games

The current existing mini-games and surprises players can find include:

Seek and Sack – A Search and Destroy-inspired game mode

Blitz the Bag – A tag-like mini-game

Specific team-inspired maps – The first will be the 49ers, with the Steelers and the Giants to follow

Content creators across Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube will all be joining together to compete in these mini-games, with their scores being reflected on some kind of scoreboard on the map. Players will be able to join alongside their favorite content creators, with the most successful players being crowned as the champions.

Matthew Henick, VP of Metaverse Development at Epic Games, said in part, “The NFL has used Fortnite’s openly available Creative toolset to build a persistent, social and immersive experience that we can’t wait to see evolve over the course of this NFL season and beyond.”

These maps were brought to life by the team at SuperAwesome. Players who want to check out the map can do so with Island Code 3402-0256-6913. The 49ers map can be found through the main Hub or via the Island Code 6133-5764-5986.