New leak shows off Fortnite’s 5th birthday cake early

Fortnite has managed to maintain and grow a user base over the last five years that could rival any previous live-service game. It’s been a wild five years and it looks like Epic is wanting to celebrate that in the game. Like last year, Fortnite will host a celebration of the battle royale’s birthday with cake and potentially more around the map.

The leak was first shared by German Fortnite dataminer MinaRado ahead of the battle royale’s birthday on Sept. 26. As we get closer to that date, it’s likely Epic will unveil the cake and any other celebrations it has planned.

In the short clip posted on Twitter, the Fortnite cake looks to be consumable, which means it may restore health and maybe give players some sort of buff or ability.

During past birthday celebrations, Epic has hosted different challenges that awarded weapon wraps, emoticons, and back bling. The game’s third birthday brought the iconic cake emote that blows up in players’ faces.

The game also adds new things to Fortnite Creative like prefabs, props, and maps created by patterns to celebrate the occasion.

With Fortnite‘s next season beginning around Sept. 18, it seems Epic will have to wait to celebrate its birthday until after the start of Chapter Three, season four. With the rumors about how spooky the next season is going to be, it may be a strange time to celebrate the battle royale.

Even if that’s the case, players will still be eager to celebrate the game’s birthday.

Whether Epic chooses to celebrate its birthday during the rainbow season or the next gloomy one, players will soon have the opportunity to eat all the cake they want.