New Fortnite skin to debut at the Australian Open this weekend

A recent leak has revealed a special new Fortnite skin that will be revealed at the Australian Open sometime this weekend.

Longtime Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi posted an image of the skin at first and then it appeared in-game for players in Australia. The message doesn’t appear to those outside of that country, however.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Lucas7yoshi – Leaks/News on Twitter and a better look at the cosmetics: just a note, if it is like the japan one then these are NOT EXCLUSIVE TO THE EVENT, just you get a chance to get them free early. Look up the japan thing if you must.

The description along with the image reads as follows: “The Fortnite Summer Smash Cup is back at the Australian Open. Compete in the Cup on Feb 1 and 2 from 7pm to 10pm to earn free rewards (pictured). Watch the action at: Twitch.tv/AUSOpen.”

The skin, which features a girl with some funky clothing and a bright color scheme, is called Komplex. There’s also a pickaxe called Street Shine.

The Summer Smash Cup event will feature $100,000 for charity and a $400,000 solo event on Sunday, Feb. 2. Popular creators such as LazarBeam, Muselk, and Lachlan will be participating.

The data miner also claims that the skins will eventually come to the game in some other capacity, like in the store or otherwise. The skins apparently won’t be exclusive to the event.