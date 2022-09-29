New Fortnite skin has fans feeling like the biggest and richest Avenger

The Hulk Buster Iron Man suit has made its debut in the Fortnite shop, now giving fans the opportunity to feel the power that Tony Stark had in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The Fortnite shop has had countless costumes, ranging from John Wick to Goku, providing each player the chance to wear what feels best and express themselves to their heart’s content.

The Fortnite Twitter account hyped players up for the Iron Man Zero outfit, announcing its arrival, saying, “Genius. Billionaire. Philanthropist. Oh, and did we mention he’s an Avenger?”

Suit up in the Iron Man Zero Outfit, available now in the Shop!

Microtransactions were introduced to Fortnite to generate revenue. Because the battle royale is a free-to-play title, the skins in the item shop provide resources for the team to improve the game and focus on building it even further.

The Fortnite item shop gets revitalized with new and returning character skins, weapons, emotes, gliders, and more every day, leaving fans with an almost unlimited selection to start collecting.

Fortnite took the world by storm on its arrival in 2017. Only one year after its release, the title had over 125 million players and has had a strong player base ever since.

Fortnite is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.