New Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack reportedly coming tomorrow

PlayStation users are in for a treat. One leaker revealed the Fortnite: Battle Royale PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack scheduled to be released tomorrow.

Popular Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR unveiled the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack today, which includes a number of exclusive cosmetics.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack: Grab a pickaxe, a wrap, an emoji and banner to represent your Victory Royale in style with the PS+ Pack. This pack includes: – Pneumatic Twin Pickaxe – Radiant Blue Wrap – Flail Emoji & Banner Available worldwide in 24 hours! (h/t @spkfnbr)

The pack will reportedly be available worldwide tomorrow, according to ShiinaBR, and will ship four cosmetics to PlayStation users⁠—the Pneumatic Twin Pickaxe, Radiant Blue Wrap, Flail Emoji, and a banner.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter In-Game showcase of the new PS+ Pack: – “Pneumatic Twin” Pickaxe – “Radiant Blue” Wrap https://t.co/dcWvbHO5Sh

The Pneumatic Twin Pickaxe stays true to the electric blue and black PlayStation colorway. The harvesting tool is dual-pronged and features ice-blue LED lights on the axe head.

PlayStation players can use the Radiant Blue Wrap to add an aquatic-blue sheen to their weapons and mechs.

Despite the nice reward for PlayStation Plus users, Xbox players are complaining that Epic isn’t showing Microsoft any love.

乙 丹 匚 on Twitter @ShiinaBR Does Epic just not like Microsoft at all 😂

One fan surmised that PlayStation is receiving all the free packs because Xbox users refused to pay for cosmetics.

The exact release time will vary depending on time zones, but PlayStation Plus users should have a nice surprise waiting for them when they log on to Fortnite tomorrow.