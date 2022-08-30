New Fortnite Jug Band emote sounds a lot like Lady Gaga’s Poker Face

Fortnite has become the center of pop culture in a lot of ways, hosting a variety of different musical events and characters from popular franchises across the world. Many fans are always eager to figure out what the next big collaboration will be, going off even the tiniest of breadcrumbs. Epic has just added a new emote that sounds very familiar when it’s played with friends.

The new Jug Band emotes feature players with a ragtag group of instruments like a guitar, a jug, a banjo, and a fiddle. While with one person it sounds like someone blowing into a jug, when other players join this emote it sounds like a hit song from the late 2000s. With four players joined together, it sounds exactly like Lady Gaga’s Poker Face from 2008.

Jug Band – 4 Player Synced Emote pic.twitter.com/WbCPdm0bQA — Shany (@Shanyshdw) August 30, 2022

While it has a bit more of a rustic vibe to it, it sounds exactly like Lady Gaga’s hit song. Compare it with the official audio below if you’re still unsure.

There’s no reason to deny that it’s the same song, but the question stands why Epic is somewhat hiding the song in this emote. The song is only recognizable when you get multiple people playing together and it features no reference to Lady Gaga. Some have been quick to speculate about what this could mean for the future of Fortnite.

In recent months, there have been many rumors about when the next Fortnite concert will happen. Some have speculated that Lady Gaga could be one of the artists featured at such an event, which could be teased in this new emote. It could also be that this is the extent of Lady Gaga in Fortnite, but we really don’t know the answer yet.

It hasn’t been announced whether or not players will be able to find this emote in the Item Shop or maybe next season’s battle pass. Only time will tell if some data miners were right and Lady Gaga comes to Fortnite in a much larger capacity.