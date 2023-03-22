New Fortnite global tournaments will lead to $2 million prize pool championship in Saudi Arabia

Fortnite is one of the world’s most popular live-service games, with millions of players logging in each year. While many seemed to doubt the strength of the competitive side, one company has more faith in Fortnite than ever. DreamHack has recently announced three championships across the world, each for $750,000, with the best players competing in Saudi Arabia for a share of $2 million.

In a recent press release, DreamHack confirmed that it would be once again hosting the DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite tournament series. This competition will consist of three different LAN events taking place across the United States and Europe, culminating in a championship for the top 10 Duos in Saudi Arabia and a prize pool worth $2.75 million.

Image via DreamHack

These competitions dates and locations are as follows:

DreamHack San Diego, CA: April 7 to 9

DreamHack Dallas, TX: June 2 to 4

DreamHack Summer (Jönköping, Sweden): June 16 to 19

Gamers8 Featuring Fortnite (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia): July 6 to 9

Anyone who is a BYOC (LAN) ticket holder at these events will be able to participate in the DreamHack competitions, with the top 10 Duos from each of those competitions going on to compete among the 50 at Gamers8. The competitions will be Zero Build and teams will consist of two players, so make sure you bring someone you play well with if you decide to compete.

The prize pool will be dealt out in similar ways to FNCS competitions, with it likely being spread among all the contestants. It’s unclear for Gamers8, but players who manage to win the Open competitions are promised to win $30,000 of the $250,000 pool. In addition to the winners, popular Fortnite esports competitors and personalities will also be competing too.

In an accompanying statement, senior director of game ecosystems Brian Krämer says, “To strengthen our connection and involvement in the Fortnite competitive ecosystem is a tremendous opportunity and one that fits perfectly with DreamHack’s focus on bringing the gaming community to life.”