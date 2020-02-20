New Decoy Grenade in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2 allows you to bamboozle enemies like Apex’s Mirage

You got bamboozled—and no, it wasn’t at the hands of Apex Legends’ Mirage.

A new Decoy Grenade introduced in Fortnite Chapter Two, season two creates a clone of your character that appears to be able to run, swing its pickaxe, and even shoot. The interesting gadget fits perfectly into the new season’s spy theme, giving yourself the edge by tricking your opponent.

One Fortnite fan posted a video of the new grenade in action on Reddit today, illustrating what the clones look like.

It didn’t take long before fans drew the comparison between the Decoy Grenade and Apex’s lovable Holographic Trickster, Mirage. Several players responded to the post with voice lines from the Apex character, like “you got bamboozled” or “I don’t take myself too seriously. I don’t take myself anywhere. I need to get out more.”

Though the mechanic is similar, Mirage’s decoy is limited in what it can do. Most of the time, it’ll just run ahead and can often be predictable to more seasoned Apex players. The clone produced from the Decoy Grenade seems like it can do much more than that.

Another Fortnite player used the Decoy Grenade to take out two unsuspecting opponents. At one point, the duplicate appears to swing its pickaxe at an opponents’ structure and even shoots a shotgun at another enemy.

Fans eager to pull off top-tier bamboozles can hop into Fortnite’s new chapter now.