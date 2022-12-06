Best yet? New battle pass finally gives Fortnite players the return to form they’ve been waiting for

This might be the best battle pass reward yet.

The newest chapter of Fortnite brings a series of colossal changes, set to spice up one of the longest-running and most successful battle royale games on the market.

Fortnite Chapter Four brings a collection of new skins, rewards, and battle pass alongside the rejuvenated graphics to match. While its new look separates it from the rest of the games in the genre, the battle pass seems to be gathering some traction regarding its new rewards and just how good they are this time around.

The 100th tier of the battle pass brings Fortnite fans a skin worth grinding for. Redditors have been comparing it to the ever-popular Omega skin introduced in season four of Chapter One, which was certainly a crowd favorite.

Fans reveled in all its glory, saying “this is a True 100 Tier Skin We haven’t had level 100 skins as good as this for a long time.”

Some fans know what the next step is: feedback. One user is attempting to rally fans to provide feedback for Epic Games, as this is the type of reward they want.

The Fortnite player said, “We need to blast Epic with positive feedback about this.”

Overall, the consensus was this was the start of an excellent season. The new update provides massive improvements in terms of graphics and rewards.

Fans were also simply excited by the fact it was a “non-collab tier 100” skin.

One player was “just happy it’s not Mr. Beast.” As fortunate as that may be, the YouTuber looks like it will be making an appearance in the chapter.

The new Fortnite season has started off with a bang, and there’s so much more left for fans to get hyped for. Hopefully, Epic can keep up the good work.