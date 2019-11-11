NAW squad don’t come in first place in Fortnite Champions Series due to server bug

Players faced issues during the second week of the Fortnite Champions Series for Chapter Two, season one on Saturday, Nov. 9. And one problem caused a squad in the North America West region to miss out on coming in first by one point.

NRG Edgey posted a picture of the final leaderboard for FNCS week two, which showed a difference of one point between first and his second-place squad of NRG EpikWhale, Liquid Cented, and rehx.

NRG Edgey on Twitter lost by 1 point cause our game 5 18 point game didnt count 🙂 #staypositive

Edgey, an eight-time Fortnite Trio Cup winner, blamed Epic Games for not counting his team’s 18-point game five due to server errors that took place that day.

Several other players, like FaZe Clan’s Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, complained that they lost valuable points and matches due to server errors not accurately calculating game results.

Epic has yet to make a statement about the FNCS server issues from this past weekend.

Week three of FNCS will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 16 with competitors fighting for their slice of the $5 million prize pool throughout Chapter Two, season one. The finals will take place online from Dec. 6 to 8.