Mrfreshasian’s Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Harley “mrfreshasian” Campbell, also known as Fresh, is a well-known Australian content creator within the Fortnite community.
Fresh was one of the early competitors of Fortnite and he frequently played in Oceanic tournaments alongside local scrims. His career as a professional player was short, however, since he transitioned to content creation towards the end of Fortnite’s third season.
He began streaming on Twitch and slowly moved onto creating content for YouTube as well. Fresh currently has over five million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2.5 million followers on Twitch. Despite focusing on creating content, Fresh still plays in Cash Cups and other open tournaments with other Fortnite personalities from Australia.
Mrfreshasian’s video settings
While Fortnite itself doesn’t look that graphically intensive, playing with 99 other people makes the game quite taxing on your system. Keeping all the graphical settings at their minimum values allows Fresh to maintain his frames even if he jumps to the most crowded spots on the map.
He makes an exception with his “Viewing Distance” setting, however. Setting it to the Epic won’t necessarily help you spot enemies since they have a fixed rendering distance, but it will allow you to locate loot better from far.
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS
- Brightness: 50 percent
- Color Blind Mode / Strength: Off
- Interface Contrast: 1x
- View Distance: Epic
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Low
- Post Processing: Low
- Effects: Low
- Shadows: Off
- VSync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On
Mrfreshasian’s mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- X-Axis Sensitivity: 6.0 percent
- Y-Axis Sensitivity: 6.0 percent
- Polling Rate: 500 Hz
- Targeting Sensitivity: 75.0 percent
- Scope Sensitivity: 75.0 percent
Mrfreshasian’s keybinds
Fresh’s keybinds allow him not to move his hands too much by keeping the most important of them around the same area. He prefers keeping the most used building options, “Wall” and “Stairs” on his mouse, which makes it easier to build towers in an instance.
- Wall: Mouse 5
- Floor: Q
- Stairs: Mouse 4
- Roof: V
- Trap: T
- Use: E
- Crouch: C
- Inventory: I
- Map: M
- Reload / Rotate Building Piece: R
- Building Edit: Left Shift
- Confirm Edit on Release: Off
- Harvesting Tool: 1
- Weapon Slot 1: 2
- Weapon Slot 2: 3
- Weapon Slot 3: 4
- Weapon Slot 4: 5
- Weapon Slot 5: X
- HUD Scale: 100 percent
- Sprint by Default: On