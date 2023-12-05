Category:
Move over Minecraft—LEGO Fortnite reportedly has free 24/7 servers with friends

Part of that world.
Josh Challies
Published: Dec 5, 2023 09:42 am
The Fortnite world turned into LEGO with popular characters front and center.

Supposed leaks have started to appear showing details of LEGO Fortnite and it seems players will benefit from a huge difference compared to Minecraft.

Epic Games’ huge crossover with LEGO was revealed at the end of Season 4 and will provide a new way to play Fortnite that is described as “the ultimate survival crafting adventure”—and it seems the developers already have one over Minecraft.

Minifigures from Fortnite LEGO
Play together for free. Image via Epic Games

On Twitter, iFireMonkey posted an image that is reportedly a screenshot of a menu screen in LEGO Fortnite where players will select the world in which they play. At the top, there are two options to choose from “My Worlds” and “Shared Worlds”.

The image shows the “Shared Worlds” option and a crucial bit of detailing that states these worlds are “where the owner has made you a keyholder” to the world which, crucially, “grants you access when they are not online”. Essentially, you can create a world as a server and have it open 24/7.

In contrast, doing the same in Minecraft requires the purchase of a Minecraft Realm, which comes as a monthly subscription, whereas LEGO Fortnite is seemingly giving players everything they need to create a 24/7 world with friends.

If this proves to be correct, it would be a massive boost for LEGO Fortnite and could spark huge competition between the title and Minecraft. While Mojang Studios’ entry is the best-selling game of all time, Fortnite is free to everyone—and even has this crucial additional perk for the LEGO Fortnite world.

This would be perfect for gamers to fit into the work-life balance, as not everyone can be online at the same time with studying, work, and life commitments. Having a joint server that can be accessed at any time for free is a massive boost and providing something that Minecraft doesn’t on day one is a huge deal.

