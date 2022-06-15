Top 12 Most Successful Fortnite Pro Teams

In competitive Fortnite, overall financial success has been primarily determined by one significant factor; how well your team finished at the 2019 World Cup. The biggest esports event of that summer was unique in both its pageantry and the sheer amount of money that was handed out via the prize pool; almost $40 million between the Solo Finals, Duos Finals, Creative Finals, and Pro-Am.

The scene has continued to thrive and find stability since then, but no event captured attention quite like the 2019 World Cup, and the massive prize pool remains the main determining factor when ranking the most teams that have earned the most money from competing in Fortnite.

Here are the top 12 teams/organizations when it comes to Fortnite competitive success, according to Esports Earnings.

12) 9z Team

9z Team, an Argentinian esports organization, has earned $1.002 million in prize pool earnings from Fortnite. An overwhelming majority of these earnings came from the 2019 World Cup: 9z’s k1ng finished fifth in the Solo division, earning $900K, and he teamed with xOwN in the Duos division to earn an additional $100K.

11) Ghost Gaming

Ghost, based in North America, has earned $1.216 million from competing in Fortnite, most of which coming from numerous competitions taking place in 2018 and 2019. Ghost earned $200K in the 2019 World Cup Finals, but their biggest single player take came from the 2018 Summer Skirmish Week Eight finals, where Bizzle (now with FaZe) earned $180K from a second place finish.

10) Team Liquid

Team Liquid, a massive international organization, has earned $1.314 million from Fortnite competitions, with over half of that coming from events in 2018. Liquid claimed $350K in winnings at the 2019 World Cup Finals, most of which came from Riversan’s ninth place finish, which represents their biggest individual prize win.

9) LeStream Esport

LeStream Esport, a French organization founded by WebTV platform LeStream, has earned $1.363 million in Fortnite. Most of that come from an 8th and 9th place finish in the 2019 World Cup Solo finals, in which Skite and nayte netted a combined $900K. The duo of Skite and Vato also earned an additional $112K from the Duos Finals with a 10th place finish.

8) CLG

Counter Logic Gaming, a North American organization, has earned $1.86 million in Fortnite. Almost all of those winnings came from psalm, now a streamer and inactive member of The Guard’s VALORANT roster, finishing second place in the 2019 World Cup Solo finals, earning $1.8 million.

7) TSM

TSM, a North American organization, has earned $1.981 million from competing in Fortnite. More than $1.4 million of those total earnings came from various competitions in 2019, including the World Cup Solos and Duos finals, and a first place finish from MackWood, ZexRow, and yung calculator in the Season X Finals for the NA East region.

6) NRG

NRG, a North American organization, has earned $2.039 million from Fortnite. Like other teams, most of their winnings came from the 2019 World Cup, in which EpikWhale, now with TSM, finished third in the Solo Finals to take home $1.2 million. Other competitors at the 2019 World Cup earned NRG an additional $250K.

5) FaZe Clan

FaZe, one of the largest brands in esports, has earned $2.216 million, almost evenly split between competitions in 2018 and 2019. Their biggest single source of earnings came from the Fall Skirmish Week Six Grand Finals at TwitchCon, where Tfue and Cloakzy earned $510K with a first place finish.

4) 100 Thieves

100 Thieves, another huge brand in esports, has earned $2.236 million from Fortnite competitions. Like numerous other teams on this list, a huge majority of those earnings were earned at the 2019 World Cup, where Ceice and Elevate finished third in the Duos Finals to earn $1.8 million.

3) Sentinels

Sentinels, a North American organization, has earned $3.209 million from Fortnite. As expected, a majority of this figure is made up from Bugha’s $3 million earnings from finishing first place in the 2019 World Cup Solo Finals.

2) Cooler Esport

Cooler Esport, a UK-based organization, has earned $3.318 million in Fortnite earnings. The majority of these earnings come from Aqua and Nyhrox, both no longer with the organization, finishing first place in the 2019 World Cup Duo Finals, claiming $3 million.

1) Lazarus

The number one earning organization in Fortnite is Lazarus, who’ve earned $3.616 million. Lazarus was the only organization to finish in the top five for both the Solo and Duos Finals at the 2019 World Cup. Rojo and Wolfiez finished second in the Duos Finals to earn $2.25 million, and Kreo finished fourth in Solos to take home an additional $1.05 million.