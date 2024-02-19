Category:
Fortnite

‘Most boring season ever’: Fortnite players ready to move on from Chapter 5, season one

Some think the game is trying too hard to be "serious."
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 12:14 pm
Fortnite's Jonesy fighting on a train
Image via Epic Games

With just a couple of weeks left in Fortnite’s latest season, players are ready to move on to what’s next after the “boring” Chapter Five, season one.

Recommended Videos

Bored Fortnite: Battle Royale players posted their feelings in a Feb. 18 Reddit thread about Chapter Five, season one, claiming “every POI feels the same with no uniqueness” and that the map “doesn’t feel like Fortnite’s normal cartoony vibe.”

Fortnite characters looking at a weapons case in Chapter 5.
Players miss the “goofiness” of past maps. Image via Epic Games

“The loot pool is boring, we have normal guns, pistol with a shield, and a re-skin of the EDM gear,” the original poster of the thread said. “I’ve played every season and even the ones people think sucked like Chrome, Vibin’, and Wilds felt more fun than what we have now.”

Other players quickly hopped in to agree, pointing out that “the train is so underutilized,” with hopes that Epic Games “can find a way to make it more interesting in the next season.” One of the map’s new additions is a train that moves around the map and features a few chests to loot, but it feels lacking to some.

Another complaint that many agreed with is that the map is “missing goofiness” that Fortnite fans have become accustomed to, with others asking for a proper Durrr Burger location, and one player disagreeing with the game’s current direction.

Fortnite is trying way too hard to be serious and lore heavy,” they said. “And in the pursuit of that they not only dropped what made them fun, but also they failed to be serious and lore heavy.”

I’ve personally been enjoying this season thus far as I’m a huge fan of Solid Snake and TMNT, but I haven’t played many recent seasons so it’s tough to compare. I could, however, definitely see some burnout happening on top of fans not digging the more “serious” vibe of the new map.

Fortnite’s next season is currently slated to begin around March 8, which is the date that Chapter Five, season one is scheduled to come to an end.

related content
Read Article LEGO Fortnite player ‘done for good’ after game randomly swallows entire inventory
LEGO Fortnite characters
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite player ‘done for good’ after game randomly swallows entire inventory
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All TMNT Fortnite quests and rewards in Splinter Assignment: The Ooze War
Fortnite TMNT logo
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All TMNT Fortnite quests and rewards in Splinter Assignment: The Ooze War
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article The 9 best Fortnite STW items and weapons
Artwork of the original Fortnite characters for the Save the World portion of the game.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
The 9 best Fortnite STW items and weapons
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article How and where to find a Weapon Case in Fortnite Chapter 5
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
How and where to find a Weapon Case in Fortnite Chapter 5
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey and others Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LEGO Fortnite player ‘done for good’ after game randomly swallows entire inventory
LEGO Fortnite characters
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite player ‘done for good’ after game randomly swallows entire inventory
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All TMNT Fortnite quests and rewards in Splinter Assignment: The Ooze War
Fortnite TMNT logo
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All TMNT Fortnite quests and rewards in Splinter Assignment: The Ooze War
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article The 9 best Fortnite STW items and weapons
Artwork of the original Fortnite characters for the Save the World portion of the game.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
The 9 best Fortnite STW items and weapons
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article How and where to find a Weapon Case in Fortnite Chapter 5
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
How and where to find a Weapon Case in Fortnite Chapter 5
Dipanjan Dey Dipanjan Dey and others Feb 15, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.