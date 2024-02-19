‘Most boring season ever’: Fortnite players ready to move on from Chapter 5, season one

With just a couple of weeks left in Fortnite’s latest season, players are ready to move on to what’s next after the “boring” Chapter Five, season one.

Bored Fortnite: Battle Royale players posted their feelings in a Feb. 18 Reddit thread about Chapter Five, season one, claiming “every POI feels the same with no uniqueness” and that the map “doesn’t feel like Fortnite’s normal cartoony vibe.”

Players miss the “goofiness” of past maps. Image via Epic Games

“The loot pool is boring, we have normal guns, pistol with a shield, and a re-skin of the EDM gear,” the original poster of the thread said. “I’ve played every season and even the ones people think sucked like Chrome, Vibin’, and Wilds felt more fun than what we have now.”

Other players quickly hopped in to agree, pointing out that “the train is so underutilized,” with hopes that Epic Games “can find a way to make it more interesting in the next season.” One of the map’s new additions is a train that moves around the map and features a few chests to loot, but it feels lacking to some.

Another complaint that many agreed with is that the map is “missing goofiness” that Fortnite fans have become accustomed to, with others asking for a proper Durrr Burger location, and one player disagreeing with the game’s current direction.

“Fortnite is trying way too hard to be serious and lore heavy,” they said. “And in the pursuit of that they not only dropped what made them fun, but also they failed to be serious and lore heavy.”

I’ve personally been enjoying this season thus far as I’m a huge fan of Solid Snake and TMNT, but I haven’t played many recent seasons so it’s tough to compare. I could, however, definitely see some burnout happening on top of fans not digging the more “serious” vibe of the new map.

Fortnite’s next season is currently slated to begin around March 8, which is the date that Chapter Five, season one is scheduled to come to an end.