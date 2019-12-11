Mongraal, Ninja call out Fortnite over lack of content

One of FaZe Clan’s biggest Fortnite stars, Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson, expressed his frustrations with the current state of Fortnite Chapter Two last night.

Since Fortnite Chapter Two, season one was released, players haven’t been happy with the lack of new weapons and equipment. They feel like Epic is pushing out stale content.

Mongraal has been one of the most vocal players in the competitive crowd about this matter. He tweeted his opinions on items that should be prioritized yesterday.

code mongraal #ad 🍀 on Twitter game is so stale rn I want combat launchpad impulse boogie bombs hover boards snow biome item that one shots builds slurp juice chugjug

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins hopped in on the thread and offered wisdom to the younger audience.

Ninja on Twitter @Mongraal Slow and steady. The game was so insane at the end of season X, I think epic is trying to mimic the way they added items from the first chapter. But I AM totally with you I want much more variety.

Even though the 28-year-old agreed that Fortnite needs more variety, he feels like Epic is trying to recreate the magic from season X.

Mongraal agreed with Ninja, but the British teen still feels that more content or updates need to be implemented.

Before Chapter Two, season one, a new weapon, equipment, or vehicle was added to Fortnite almost every week, allowing the game’s content to stay fresh.

A few suggestions have been adding back Launch Pads, Impulse Grenades, and new vehicles to help players rotate or escape dangerous fights. But it’s unclear if Epic will listen to this community feedback and start to add fresh content for fans to enjoy.