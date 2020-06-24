McCreamy's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Learn from one of the most fun personalities in Fortnite.

McCreamy is a well-known content creator in the Fortnite community. While he’s a talented player, his comedic approach served as the most crucial factor behind his success.

He started his YouTube channel around 2016 and was primarily uploading Overwatch montages. He then moved onto PUBG until the release of Fortnite in 2017. His sense of humor and fun personality drew the attention of thousands, and he eventually exploded in popularity with videos featuring rare moments in Fortnite.

McCreamy may not be a professional player, but he’s undoubtedly talented at Fortnite and can be a fun and informative teacher. If you’re looking to emulate his gameplay, then taking a look at his settings can be an excellent idea. Keep in mind that while his settings are optimized for the most efficiency, some may be up to personal preference, and you can only make them better by fine-tuning them for yourself.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

McCreamy’s video settings

Though most players prefer keeping almost all graphical settings at their minimum levels, McCreamy prefers having more of a balance between frames and visual quality.

He sets everything to “Low” or “Off” apart from View Distance and Textures. Keeping Viewing distance on Epic allows players to spot llamas and loots better from long distances. Playing with Textures on Epic increases the visual quality of the game, but there are also discussions about its ability to increase players’ frames-per-second (FPS.)

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Brightness: 50 percent

50 percent Color Blind Mode / Strength: Off

Off 3D Resolution: 100 percent

Interface Contrast: 1x

1x View Distance: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Shadows: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

McCreamy’s mouse settings

McCreamy prefers keeping his DPI at lower levels and makes any of his sensitivity adjustments via Fortnite’s settings.

DPI: 400

400 X-Axis Sensitivity: 13.0 percent

13.0 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity: 13.0 percent

13.0 percent Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Targeting Sensitivity: 45.0 percent

45.0 percent Scope Sensitivity: 45.0 percent

McCreamy’s keybinds