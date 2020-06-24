McCreamy's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

McCreamy is a well-known content creator in the Fortnite community. While he’s a talented player, his comedic approach served as the most crucial factor behind his success.
He started his YouTube channel around 2016 and was primarily uploading Overwatch montages. He then moved onto PUBG until the release of Fortnite in 2017. His sense of humor and fun personality drew the attention of thousands, and he eventually exploded in popularity with videos featuring rare moments in Fortnite.
McCreamy may not be a professional player, but he’s undoubtedly talented at Fortnite and can be a fun and informative teacher. If you’re looking to emulate his gameplay, then taking a look at his settings can be an excellent idea. Keep in mind that while his settings are optimized for the most efficiency, some may be up to personal preference, and you can only make them better by fine-tuning them for yourself.
McCreamy’s video settings
Though most players prefer keeping almost all graphical settings at their minimum levels, McCreamy prefers having more of a balance between frames and visual quality.
He sets everything to “Low” or “Off” apart from View Distance and Textures. Keeping Viewing distance on Epic allows players to spot llamas and loots better from long distances. Playing with Textures on Epic increases the visual quality of the game, but there are also discussions about its ability to increase players’ frames-per-second (FPS.)
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited
- Brightness: 50 percent
- Color Blind Mode / Strength: Off
- 3D Resolution: 100 percent
- Interface Contrast: 1x
- View Distance: Epic
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Textures: Epic
- Post Processing: Low
- Effects: Low
- Shadows: Off
- VSync: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On
McCreamy’s mouse settings
McCreamy prefers keeping his DPI at lower levels and makes any of his sensitivity adjustments via Fortnite’s settings.
- DPI: 400
- X-Axis Sensitivity: 13.0 percent
- Y-Axis Sensitivity: 13.0 percent
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Targeting Sensitivity: 45.0 percent
- Scope Sensitivity: 45.0 percent
McCreamy’s keybinds
- Wall: Q
- Floor: Y
- Stairs: O
- Roof: B
- Trap: T
- Use: E
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Inventory: I
- Map: M
- Reload / Rotate Building Piece: R
- Building Edit: G
- Harvesting Tool: 1
- Weapon Slot 1: Mouse Button 5
- Weapon Slot 2: Mouse Button 4
- Weapon Slot 3: 3
- Weapon Slot 4: C
- Weapon Slot 5: X
- HUD Scale: 100 percent
- Sprint by Default: On