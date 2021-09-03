Marvel's Shang-Chi outfit is now available for purchase in Fortnite | Dot Esports

The Marvel additions to Fortnite keep on coming with the latest hero to join the roster of available skins being the star, Shang-Chi from the newly released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film.

Players can score themselves a handful of cosmetics themed around the character from the store right now. These include the Shang-Chi outfit, Great Protector’s Shield back bling, Blades of the Brother Hand Pickaxes, and the Dragon’s Scale Wrap.

I do not seek power. I seek only peace.



The Shang-Chi Outfit has arrived in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/shkhFMBTFy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

These items are available both in a battle and separately. The bundle will cost a discounted 1,800 V-Bucks, while the outfit alone boasts a price tag of 1,500. This deal will only be available for a limited time and it isn’t clear when the next chance to purchase this skin will be so make sure you don’t miss out if you want to add this Marvel character to your collection.

Alongside this new outfit, plenty of the fan-favorite Marvel looks are back and available to purchase. These include Venom, Cable, Silver Surfer, Gamora, Thanos, Blade, and many more. Along with them, there are other cosmetic upgrades for gliders and harvesting tools from previous Marvel collaborations available to purchase too.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have begun debuting in theatres around the world, ushering in the next phase of Marvel films for fans to enjoy.