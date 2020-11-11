Marvel heroes and villains return to the Fortnite Item Shop for a limited time | Dot Esports

This could be the last chance to acquire these cosmetics for a long while.

As the end of Fortnite Chapter Two Season Four draws near, the game is preparing players for the arrival of Galactus.

For this epic battle, Fortnite has updated the Item Shop for a limited time, bringing back many fan-favorite Marvel heroes and villains for players to utilize in battle.

Gear up for the Nexus War with a collection of your favorite Marvel Heroes and Villains returning for a limited time! Available in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/1FzuIwJZrX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 11, 2020

Players will be able to acquire a variety of Marvel-related cosmetics and emotes, some from this season, others released previously.

These additions include Captain America released early this year on Independence Day. Cable was released back in season two as part of the X-Force Set. From that set, Psylocke and Domino will be available in the store, as well as the three characters’ corresponding equipment. From the current season Blade, Ghost Rider, Silver Surfer, and Daredevil will also make their first rotations back into the store.

While not exactly Marvel Heroes themselves, the Deadpool-inspired Cuddlepool and Ravenpool skins are also back allowing players to acquire a unique spin on the Fortnite characters.

Many of these skins are available in a bundle with their corresponding glider, pickaxe, and back bling, but all cosmetics are also available individually. This may be the last time players have a chance to acquire many of these cosmetics, as the Marvel-themed season four ends on Dec. 11.