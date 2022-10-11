Man in Black: Dwayne Johnson teases new Black Adam skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, partially thanks to the fact that Epic Games is able to create countless collaborations. It seems the developer announces a new collab every week these days, but the most recent skin teaser didn’t come from Epic or leakers this time.

According to Dwayne Johnson, the voice of The Foundation, the skin will be the titular character from Black Adam and will be shown off during the live stream on Twitch at 5:30pm CT. Johnson, who plays Black Adam in the movie, is recreated in his movie form inside Fortnite. This is the newest DC character in a year that has been dominated by Marvel heroes and villains.

⚡️THE #ManInBlack TAKES FORTNITE⚡️



Tune in TOMORROW to the #BlackAdam WORLD PREMIERE livestream on Twitch @ 6:30PM ET and catch the bad ass reveal of the #ManInBlack in @FortniteGame!



~ ba pic.twitter.com/upIQb4Q2XH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 11, 2022

This version of Black Adam features a simple black suit with a lightning bolt on the chest and a cloak that Johnson uses to shield his face. There is also a brief look at a three-triangle back bling and an emote that allows the character to float above the ground and collect energy. All of this, plus a pickaxe, will likely be coming to the game ahead of the character’s movie debut.

Johnson has been hyping Black Adam up for months, often claiming that it will change the balance of power in the DC Universe for good. While we can’t know that for sure, it certainly looks like this movie will be action-packed. As we wait for Black Adam to release on Oct. 21, many players will likely be eager to get this character inside Fortnite‘s battle royale early.